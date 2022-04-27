Lauren Bernett, James Madison University Softball Player, Dead at 20

✖

Lauren Bernett, a softball player from James Madison University, has died, the school announced. She was 20 years old. The cause of death was not revealed, but the school released a statement, saying how much Bernett meant to the softball team and the entire James Madison community.

"Our hearts are aching, hearing the news of the loss of one of our student-athletes," James Madison said in a statement. " Lauren Bernett was a high-achieving member of our softball team and a great ambassador of JMU and our athletics program. She was a key member of our 2021 Women's College World Series team as a freshman catcher last year."

We love you, Lauren 💜💔

The statement continued: "College athletics is great because of the people with whom we get to interact every day. We are a tight family. We are grateful that Lauren has been part of our JMU Athletics community and will always consider her to be a Duke. We will miss her dearly. Our thoughts are with her family; her coaches, teammates and friends; the rest of our department staff and student-athletes; and the entire JMU community. JMU Nation is a close community, and we grieve together.

Many people on social media paid tribute to Bernett. "I'm just a fan of College Girls Softball (Boomer)," one person wrote. JMU was such a exciting team to watch in the WCWS '21. My heart goes out to the family and all surrounding people who knew young Lauren Bernett."

Another person added: "Heartbreaking. Every parent's worst nightmare. Hoping her family and her JMU community are granted strength during this difficult time." Bernett was in her second year with the softball team and was named Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Week on Monday, following a weekend series in which she drove in seven runs, scored four runs and hit a home run. This season, Bernett posted a .336 barring average with nine home runs and 33 RBIs.

In 2021, Bernett was one of the key players that helped the Dukes reach the College World Series. She hit a home run in the Knoxville Regional Championship game against Liberty and was selected to the VaSID All-State Second Team. Bernett was from McDonald, Pennsylvania and was a Biology major.