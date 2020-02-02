Lakers Players Introduced as Kobe Bryant Ahead of First Game Since Shocking Death

The Los Angeles Lakers found countless ways to pay their respects to Kobe Bryant before Friday night’s loss to the Portland Trail Blazes at the Staples Center, including one unexpected way. Staples Center P.A. announcer Laurence Tanter introduced all five Lakers starters as Bryant. The Lakers legend was among nine victims of a helicopter crash on Jan. 26.

“A 6-6 guard from Lower Merion High School in his 20th season, No. 24, Kobe Bryant.” Every Lakers player in the starting lineup was introduced ‘from Lower Merion High School.’ pic.twitter.com/nZnT9oWbvo — ESPN (@espn) February 1, 2020

As Tanter introduced the starting line-up, he said every player was from Lower Merion High School, the Ardmore, Pennsylvania high school Bryant attended before he was drafted.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“At the other forward is Number 24, 6-6, 20th campaign out of Lower Merion High School, Kobe Bryant,” Tanter said, instead of introducing LeBron James as he would before any normal game.

Friday night was anything but a “normal game” though for the Lakers. Players wore a special memorial patch fo Byant, and fans were given jerseys with Bryant’s 8 and 24 numbers. A Byant jersey was placed on a courtside seat, next to daughter Gianna Byant’s Mamba Academy jersey.

The team organized a tribute to Bryant before the game, beginning with Usher performing “Amazing Grace.” Cellist Ben Hong performed Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” while the jumbotron played a video tribute to Bryant. Boyz II Men performed the National Anthem before James delivered a heartfelt speech.

“As I look around this arena, we’re all grieving,” James said. “We’re all hurt. We’re all heartbroken. When we’re going through things like this, the best thing you can do is lean on the shoulders of your family. On Sunday morning all the way to this point – I heard about Laker Nation last year and how much of a family it is. And that is absolutely what I’ve seen this whole week, not only from the players, not only from the coaching staff, not only from the coaching staff but from\m everybody that’s here. This is really, truly a family.”

Bryant, 41, and his daughter Gianna, 13, died in the helicopter crash. The other victims were John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Chistina Mauser, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester and pilot Ara Zobayan. The Bryant family established the MambaOnThree Fund to help the families of the other victims.

“There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now,” Bryant’s widow Vanessa Byant wrote on Instagram. “I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon.”

“I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them,” Vanessa continued. “But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever.”

The Lakers play the Kings in Sacramento Saturday night.

Photo credit: Getty Images