Lacey Evans, Dana Brooke Confront Man Attempting to Enter WWE Performance Center

WWE Superstars Lacey Evans and Dana Brooke confronted a man who was looking to enter the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida on Monday. Per WrestlingNews.co, Armando Alejandro Montalvo, who has been known for stalking WWE over the years, caused a scene with Evans and Brooke, which eventually led to police being involved. Montalvo, Evans and Brooke all exchanged words as Montalvo was looking to make his debut on Raw. Evans and Brooke had some fun with Montalvo but also told him he needed to make a decision because they busy. When police arrived, Montalvo got angry and started to yell at the wrestlers.

Police told Montalvo to use common sense but continued to yell at the wrestlers until he decided to leave with no other incidents. This is not the first time Montalvo tried to enter the WWE Performance Center. In 2015, Montalvo was arrested and shot by police outside the facility. He was incarcerated and spent time at the state hospital due to his mental health issues. In 2018, WWE filed a restraining order against him after he "cryptically threatened wrestlers and staff on social media." It was also reported WWE alleges Montalvo has continued to harass them and violate the injection against him.

Montalvo attempting to enter the WWE Performance Center comes around the same time WWE shutting down productions due to a trainee testing positive for COVID-19. WWE made the announcement Monday evening and production was shut down on Tuesday while everyone who was at the Performance Center on June 9 got tested.

"A developmental talent, who was last on-site at WWE's training facility on Tuesday, June 9, has tested positive for COVID-19," said Dr. Jeffrey Dugas WWE Associate Medical Director. "Since that time, no other individuals that attended the facility have reported symptoms. However, out of an abundance of caution and to ensure the health and safety of the company's performers and staff, all talent, production crew and employees on-site at the training and production facilities will be tested for COVID-19 immediately. Following the test results, WWE plans to proceed with its normal television production schedule." WWE has been taping shows at the Performance Center since March. Trainees have been used as fans for the shows due to WWE not being able to have lives shows in arenas.