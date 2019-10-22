La Parka Hospitalized After Scary Injury During Match

Pro wrestling star La Parka suffered a very bad injury over the weekend as his head crashed into a security banner while performing a suicide dive during a match. The match came to a halt and La Parka was rushed to the hospital. According to Cageside Seats, La Parka couldn’t feel is upper and lower extremities, but he has since regained feeling and he’s now in stable condition.

La Parka is a member of the Lucha Libre AAA organization and the company released a statement.

“We want to inform you that after the incident that La Parka had this early morning at the Arena Coliseo de Monterrey, an operation was necessary, after which he is already in recovery,” the statement said.

“Representatives of Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide have accompanied him from the first moment of the incident and are observing his condition. We thank the KOAZ promoter, organizer of the event, for the attention provided.

“As soon as we know more about the medical status, we will make it known through Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide’s official channels.

“We appreciate your support.”

Terrible accidente 😰 La Parka AAA se llevó un duro golpe en la cabeza al intentar un lance. Sucedió durante el Aniversario de la Arena Coliseo, en Monterrey. Fue trasladado, inconsciente, a un hospital cercano. pic.twitter.com/plUgSwzXiZ — RadioCentro Deportes (@RcentroDeportes) October 21, 2019

On Monday, La Parka underwent surgery on his neck according to Wrestling Inc. He is currently in recovery and there are no other updates on his condition at this time.

To be clear, this is not the same La Parka who was part of WCW in the late 90s. That La Parka, who’s real name is Adolfo Margarito Tapia, now goes by the name LA Park since he lost the La Parka name in 2003. The La Parka that was injured also goes by the name La Parka Jr. and his real name is Jesus Alfonso Huerta Escoboza.

“The rights to the ‘La Parka’ name and likeness actually belong to AAA, which at the time was run by Antonio Pena. When Tapia returned to Mexico in 2003 and signed with CMLL, the promotion’s main domestic rival, Pena took legal action against him and ultimately barred him from using the name and costume. And so the original La Parka became ‘L.A. Park,’ with slight changes to his look, while Escoboza was established as the new La Parka,” ProWrestling.com wrote.

The current La Parka has been wrestling since 1987 and is one of the most popular wrestling figures in Mexico. He has been part of Lucha Libre AAA since 1995 and has won multiple championships in his career. When it comes to wrestling in America, La Parka made an appearance on Impact Wrestling in 2018 and won his match against Eli Drake.