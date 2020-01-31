LA Kings Remember Kobe Bryant, Daughter Gianna and Victims of Crash With Touching Pregame Ceremony

As the Los Angeles Kings prepared Wednesday to play the Staples Center’s first game since the death of Kobe Bryant, the hockey team made sure to pay special tribute to the retired L.A. Lakers player, who died Sunday alongside 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other victims in a helicopter crash. In addition to all the players showing up to the arena the late sports superstar’s jerseys, the team honored the victims of the crash with a pregame video tribute and a 24-second moment of silence.

Kings players took the ice wearing both Bryant’s no. 8 and no. 24 jerseys before changing into their uniform, and along with the Tampa Bay Lightning visitors wore tribute stickers on the back of their helmets.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Watch the full pregame ceremony as the LA Kings remembered Kobe Bryant, his daughter, Gianna, and all of the victims from Sunday’s tragedy

💜💛 pic.twitter.com/g6I7Mc792f — LA Kings (@LAKings) January 30, 2020

Kings captain Anze Kopitar opened up about the decision to honor Bryant in that way to the TV broadcasters.

“For us as hockey players, being so many years kind of connected to the Lakers, we felt like we’ve got to pay some sort of tribute,” he said Wednesday. “It’s a little unorthodox for our dress code, but we wanted to pay our respects.”

Bob Miller, the Kings’ former broadcaster, also paid tribute to the late legend ahead of the tribute video.

“What took place this past Sunday has us all reeling,” Miller said. “The lives lost and the magnitude of this terrible moment has been impossible to comprehend.”

Following Wednesday’s game, Vanessa Bryant addressed the loss of her husband and daughter in a lengthy Instagram post.

“My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time,” Vanessa began her Instagram post. “Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri.”

She continued, “We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon.”

“I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them,” Vanessa added. “But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever.”

She concluded by saying, “Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality.”

Photo credit: Jesse D. Garrabrant / Contributor, Getty