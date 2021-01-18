Kyrie Irving: Stephen Jackson Says NBA Star Purchased Home for George Floyd's Family

✖

Brooklyn Nets player Kyrie Irving has not been around his team due to an absence for "personal reasons." However, he is making headlines for a large purchase that he made. He reportedly bought a home for the family of George Floyd, a Black man who died while in police custody in May.

Irving is not the one that revealed the purchase. Instead, former NBA player Stephen Jackson made the comments during an appearance on The Rematch podcast. Jackson was close to Floyd prior to his death and remains close to the family. He explained during the appearance that multiple people have chipped in to help out Floyd's family in recent months.

Stephen Jackson on Kyrie Irving buying George Floyd’s family a house, Lil Wayne’s manager buying them a Benz and more. 🙏♥️ Via @basketbllnews pic.twitter.com/HKHSM8BMMI — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) January 18, 2021

"[Floyd’s daughter Gianna is] getting so much love from not just us, but from people all around the world who are showing support," Jackson said, as transcribed by The New York Post. "I’m just continuing to do what I said I was going to do; I said I was going to be my brother’s keeper and take care of his daughter and make sure that her next days are her best days. I had a lot of my friends — Kyrie Irving bought them a house. Lil Wayne’s manager bought them a Mercedes-Benz. Barbra Streisand gave them stock in Disney.

"I think God has definitely blessed her," Jackson continued. "Right now she’s doing the best she’s ever done; she’s happy. We’re just waiting for all this trial stuff to get out of the way, where she don’t have to keep reliving the situation and she can go about living her life and being happy."

Jackson previously spoke out after Floyd's death. He said that the two men "looked like twins" and that they had been friends after originally meeting in Texas. He said that he scared his daughter with his overwhelming emotions and his reaction to Floyd's death. He also released a video on Instagram talking about his friend.

"I had just sent him up two or three boxes of clothes. My boy was doing what he was supposed to do, man. Y'all went and killed my brother," Jackson said, "I'm on my way to Minnesota, man. Whatever I can do. I can't let this ride, dog. Y'all not going to be mad until this hits your front door. Bulls—t."