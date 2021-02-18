Konnan, WCW Legend, Reportedly Hospitalized Due to Kidney Issue

✖

Konnan, a pro wrestling legend who is known for his time in WCW, has been hospitalized with a kidney issue, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer. Meltzer said on Wrestling Observer Radio he doesn't know the full story, but Konnan (real name Charles Ashenoff) has had kidney issues in the past.

"I don't know all the details, but I know he's hospitalized and it's a kidney issue," Meltzer said as reported by Comicbook.com. He then mentioned that Konnan had a kidney transplant in 2007 and stated his current situation is "very serious." Konnan has not commented on his health status as his last tweet came on Valentine's Day, which was a retweet of a photo of one of his old matches.

Konnan, 57, made a name for himself during his time in WCW. He made his pro wrestling debut in 1987 but joined WCW in 1996. In his five years in WCW, Konnan won the World Television Championship, the United States Championship and the World Tag Team Championship twice. After WCW, Konnan spent time on the independent circuit before joining TNA (now Impact Wrestling) in 2003. He won the NWA World Tag Team Championship twice before moving on to various promotions in 2007. One of his most recent appearances was in November 2020 as he was on an episode of AEW Dynamite. Konnan teamed with Santana and Ortiz who are part of the Inner Circle.

Konnan currently works with Lucha Libre AAA, Major League Wrestling and Impact. He also hosts a podcast called Keepin' It 100 where he shares his thoughts on Pro Wrestling. One of his most recent comments was aimed at AEW and how wresters are booked. AEW president Tony Khan responded to the comments on the Wrestling Fetish podcast.

"I think Konnan has called my booking into question, which I find very amusing," Khan said, as reported by Wrestling Inc. "If I recall, the biggest money angle you [Konnan/AAA] had that entire year, I booked," said Khan. "I put that entire Lucha Brothers / Young Bucks program together, and set the whole outline to you, which I still have on my phone. That was your biggest TV show in 2019. So, if I don't know what I'm doing, you don't either."