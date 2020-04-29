WWE's Kofi Kingston Reacts to Tom Brady Joining Buccaneers: 'It Makes Me Sick'

✖

Kofi Kingston is not happy Tom Brady is no longer a member of the New England Patriots. The former WWE Champion is a huge Patriots fan, and he wanted to see Brady close out his NFL career in New England since he was with the team for 20 seasons. And the fact that Brady is now a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers doesn't sit well with Kingston.

"It makes me sick to my stomach," Kingston said to Sports Illustrated. "I wish him the best of luck, I’ll never root against him, but I don't want to see him in a Bucs jersey." Brady signed with the Bucs last month, so Kingston will have to get used to seeing Brady throwing passes to Mike Evans instead of Julian Edelman. Kingston was born in Ghana but grew up right outside the Boston area. He also attended college at Boston College, and with him being 38 years old, he was able to see Brady transform the Pats into one of the top dynasties in NFL history.

"Honestly, from elementary school all the way up until now, I've seen nothing but championships," Kingston added. "Some fans, their teams don't even sniff the playoffs. Kansas City hadn't won the Super Bowl in 50 years. To see your football team go to nine Super Bowls? And win six? Come on, man, I can't complain about that. And then you get to the Red Sox and the Celtics and the Bruins, I've seen championships in all of these sports."

During his time in New England, Brady led the Pats to nine Super Bowl appearances with six Super Bowl wins. There was only two seasons where the Patriots missed the playoffs - 2002 and 2008, the same year Brady suffered a season-ending injury.

"Our team has always set a great standard in pro sports and I know it will continue to do just that," Brady said last month when he announced his departure from the Patriots. "Although my football journey will take place elsewhere, I appreciate everything that we have achieved and am grateful for our incredible TEAM accomplishments. I have been privileged to have had the opportunity to know each and every one of you, and to have the memories we've created together."