Kobe Bryant’s Candid Courtside Moment With His Daughter Resurfaces as Touching Tribute After His Death

Following the tragic news about Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant‘s deaths, a meme featuring the father-daughter pair has resurfaced that features their close bond on full display. And the sweet meme, which features Kobe and Gianna discussing a basketball game whilst sitting courtside, is making fans on Twitter emotional all over again.

The meme in question initially sparked up on Twitter at the end of December 2019 after the pair were spotted at a game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Brooklyn Nets. But, now, what was once a light-hearted gif is now a sobering reminder of the bond that Kobe and Gianna, a rising basketball star in her own right, shared.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m heartbroken. Kobe Bryant had so much more to share with the world,” The Ringer‘s Kevin O’Conner wrote on Twitter alongside a gif of Kobe and Gianna. “It was amazing seeing him transition into his post-playing career. We were only seeing the start with films, TV, his book, and simply being a father to his four daughters. Awful he’s been robbed of more life.”

RIP to Kobe and Gianna. What was once a meme is now a loving memory of a father and daughter. pic.twitter.com/gakXCH6AL4 — Brendan Walker (@BWalkerNFL) January 26, 2020

“Seeing this on my TL f—ed me up,” one fan wrote about the gif. “Just last week we were sharing and enjoying this meme between Kobe and his daughter. Now both of them are gone. Life is truly unpredictable. Wow.”

“last week this meme brought us endless laughs and now we will use it to celebrate and memorialise the loving relationship between a father and his daughter RIP kobe and gigi,” another fan wrote.

This resurfaced gif showcases just how much Kobe and Gianna bonded over their mutual love of basketball. In recent years, the former Laker even opened up about how his daughter would one day follow in his footsteps as a legend in her own right.

“The best thing that happens is when we go out, and fans come up to me, she’ll be standing next to me and they’ll be like, ‘You gotta have a boy. You and [Vanessa] gotta have a boy. Gotta have someone carry on the tradition,’” Kobe explained during an October 2018 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “She’s like, ‘Oy, I got this! You don’t need no boy for that, I got this.’”

“That’s right. Yes, you do,” Kobe said with a big smile on his face.

Kobe, Gianna, and seven others died as a result of a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday, Jan. 26, per TMZ. The group was reportedly on their way to a Mamba Sports Academy basketball game at the time.