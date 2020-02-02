Kobe Bryant’s Wife Vanessa Remembers Their Daughter Gianna With Stunning Artwork

About one week after Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant, and seven others tragically passed away in a helicopter crash, the NBA legend and his daughter have been honored with a beautiful tribute posted by Vanessa Bryant. And the tribute, which featured a drawing of Gianna by Reina Koyano, will undoubtedly make you a little emotional.

In the artwork, which Vanessa posted on Feb. 1, Gianna can be seen with a basketball under her arm and decked out in the Lakers’ classic purple and yellow color scheme. She can also be seen wearing her father’s No. 24 Lakers jersey. It serves as an emotional reminder that Gianna was well on her way to following in her father’s footsteps on the basketball court.

“Seeing my babygirl smile and happy again with a basketball under her arm, wrapped in [purple heart emoji, yellow heart emoji, an indicator of Kobe’s time on the Lakers] love just warmed my heart,” Vanessa captioned the post. “Thank you for this. @_vivalareina thank you!! My Gigi.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant) on Feb 1, 2020 at 9:19pm PST

Vanessa’s post comes days after she originally broke her silence regarding the tragic news. On Wednesday, Jan. 29, she posted a photo of the entire Bryant family, including herself, Kobe, Gianna, Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. But, it was her moving and graceful caption that caught the most attention.

“My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them,” she began on Instagram. “We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri.”

“We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately,” Vanessa continued. “There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon.”

Vanessa went on to announce that Bryant’s Mamba Sports Foundation had set up the MambaOnThree Fund in order to help the families of the other victims in the crash. She also highlighted the MambaSportsFoundation.org website so that fans can also honor Kobe and Gianna’s legacy.

“Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me,” she ended her caption, adding a few, touching hashtags to boot including “#Mambacita,” “#GirlsDad,” “#DaddysGirls,” and “#Family.”