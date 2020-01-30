Kobe Bryant: What Is the Former NBA Star’s Net Worth

Kobe Bryant left behind an incredible legacy when he died on Sunday morning, and a fortune as well. In the wake of the NBA legend’s tragic passing, many are sending thoughts and prayers to Bryant’s family. Thankfully, he left behind a hefty fortune for them to live on.

Bryant’s total net worth is estimated at $770 million, according to a report by Forbes. This takes into account his NBA contracts, his endorsement deals and his other work. It also accounts for his charitable work and his investments.

Bryant was a sports star of the highest order, joining the NBA straight out of high school and spending his entire 20 year career with one team — the Los Angeles Lakers. That was not his only source of income, however, as Bryant had a wide range of business pursuits off the court.

Bryant had endorsements with over 20 brands during his time in the NBA, including McDonalds, Coca-Cola, Mercedes-Benz, Hublot and Nike, according to Forbes. He would reinvest a lot of that income into other ventures, ranging from startups in the sports world to surprising businesses outside of his wheel house.

Bryant’s income peaked in 2014, when he reportedly took in over $60 million. He had the highest salary of anyone in the NBA for six consecutive seasons, ending only when he retired in 2016.

Meanwhile, he and Nike helped each other grow their international appeal, and Nike is still reaping the benefits of the rapidly growing market in China.

“For 20 seasons, Kobe showed us what is possible when remarkable talent blends with an absolute devotion to winning,” said NBA Commissioner Adam Silver in a statement Sunday. “He was generous with the wisdom he acquired and saw it as his mission to share with future generations of players.”

Bryant retired from the NBA in 2016. At the time, his earnings totaled $680 million, including his salary and his endorsement deals. That made him the the highest earning professional team athlete ever at the time.

Bryant was an avid investor, with a venture capital fund of about $100 million and a diverse portfolio. This reportedly included stocks in The Honest Company, Legal Zoom and video game designer Scopely. It is unclear how much of Bryant’s net worth is now liquid.

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna died in a tragic helicopter crash on Sunday morning. They are survived by Bryant’s wife, Vanessa Laine Bryant and three other daughters.