Kobe Bryant's Appearance on 'The Last Dance' Has NBA Fans Emotional

NBA fans had a hard time watching the fifth episode of The Last Dance. At the start of the episode, Kobe Bryant was featured because he was part of the 1998 All-Star Game at Madison Square Garden. Michael Jordan was also playing in the game, and the thought was Bryant was going to be the next Jordan. Before Bryant died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, he was interviewed for The Last Dance and talked about his relationship with the Chicago Bulls legend.

"I grew up watching Michael on TV and now you got a chance to go face-to-face with him, you get a chance to really see and like touch and feel – strength, speed, quickness and it was fun to be out there," Bryant said. "I had a question about shooting his turnaround shot so I asked him about it, and he gave me a great detailed answer, but on top of that, he said, if you ever need anything, give me a call. Like my big brother. I truly hate having discussions about who would win one-on-one, and your fans saying, 'Hey Kobe, you'd beat Michael one-on-one.' I feel like, 'Yo, what you get from me is from him.' I don't get five championships here (with the Lakers) without him because he guided me so much and gave me so much great advice."

Fans loved seeing Bryant talking about Jordan. But when it comes down to it, fans can't believe Bryant is longer alive, which has led to them being emotional on social media.