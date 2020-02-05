Kobe Bryant: Shaquille O’Neal’s Son Shareef O’Neal Reveals Best Advice He Got From Lakers Legend

Those who were closest to Kobe Bryant are, understandably, taking the athlete’s death especially hard. As TMZ noted, Shaquille O’Neal‘s son, Shareef O’Neal, who enjoyed a close bond with the late Laker legend, opened up about Bryant and how he’ll keep his legacy alive.

TMZ recently caught up with O’Neal, who shared some of the best advice he received from Bryant, the man who was like an uncle to him.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“He just told me to always be the best I can be. Always try hard and always try to work harder than everyone else ’cause every day you take off, there’s always people trying to get better,” O’Neal told the publication. “So, he just told me to be the best I can be, I don’t have to live up to my dad’s name. I don’t have to live up to anybody’s name. Be the best I can be.”

“I just plan on playing for him every time I play. I’m going to just do it for him, do it for the family, do it for the people that lost their lives,” O’Neal continued, noting that he plans to honor Bryant every time he steps onto the basketball court. “It’s always gonna be in my mind. It’s a crazy, crazy feeling to think about it, but its always gonna be in my mind.”

In the hours after it was reported that Bryant, his daughter Gianna Bryant, and seven others died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, O’Neal took to social media to share some of the last words he exchanged with the late icon. As he revealed on Instagram, O’Neal was in contact with Bryant in the morning of Jan. 26.

“You good fam?” Bryant wrote, as seen in the Instagram post.

“Yeah! Just been getting this work in trying to figure out my next move,” O’Neal replied. “How you been?”

Unfortunately, Bryant was unable to respond before his passing.

“This first picture were messages from THIS MORNING!!! .. I wish I didn’t sleep in so I could’ve talked to you,” O’Neal captioned the post. “I can’t even think straight right now.. I’m glad we got to bond over the years .. not only were you a great uncle you were a coach and a mentor to me too .. I love you man..thank you for everything you’ve done .. for this city , for the basketball world , and for me … I won’t let you down .. you always counted on me and lifted me up. Love you unc.”