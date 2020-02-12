Kobe Bryant: LeBron James’ Son Recreates Same Slam Dunk as Dad and Kobe

LeBron James drew considerable attention recently when he recreated Kobe Bryant‘s iconic reverse windmill dunk. However, he was not the only one to do so. James’ son, Bronny, also recreated this dunk following Bryant’s death in a helicopter crash. Although he did so on a smaller stage.

This reverse windmill dunk took place during warmups of a game. Bronny went up toward the basket from the same direction as both his dad and Bryant and then he slammed the ball into the basket with ferocity.

Despite having this dunk take place during warmups, the fans were still fired up about the young hoops star paying tribute to the late NBA icon. James also expressed his excitement about the slam dunk while talking to reporters.

Bronny threw down the same Kobe dunk that LBJ did 🙏 (via @ShayzDayz | teamjamesfamily/IG) pic.twitter.com/HIIkpi3C4s — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 11, 2020

“I was watching social media today, and my son did the same thing in his warmup,” James said after his own iconic recreation. “He didn’t do it in a game, but he kind of did the same dunk in his warmups today. So, Kobe – he’s in all of us right now.”

As many fans pointed out on Twitter, the ability to dunk is a fairly new acquisition for Bronny. He has only been pulling out these moves for about three months, but he is now recreating iconic moves from NBA history. They were just downright impressed by this.

“Crazy thinking back to like a year ago when he was still trying to just do a basic dunk. Now….. it’s lit. He’s still a freshmen,” another user added to the conversation. There were several commenters frustrated with the focus being put on James’ son, but a vocal majority just appreciated the recreation of the reverse windmill.

While Bronny’s version of the dunk was impressive to many viewers, it was less goosebump-inducing than James’. The Lakers’ star had a nearly identical recreation of Bryant’s dunk, to the point where his fast-break came on the heels of a turnover. Instead of Shaquille O’Neal throwing the pass to set up the dunk, it was Avery Bradley.

“I don’t know, I didn’t really predetermine that until I jumped,” James said about his dunk. “I just jumped and then kinda figured it out. It’s crazy how it was the same exact dunk in the same exact hoop that Kobe did, except for 19 years or something like that.”

(Photo Credit: Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)