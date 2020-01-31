LeBron James Reveals Fresh Kobe Bryant Tribute Tattoo Following Lakers Legend’s Death

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James got a new tattoo on his thigh to honor the late Kobe Bryant Wednesday. James showed off the tattoo during Lakers practice Thursday, and shared a video of tattoo artist Vanessa Aurelia working on it in his Instagram Story. His teammate, Anthony Davis, also got a tattoo on his thigh to honor Bryant.

TMZ published photos of James at practice Thursday, showing wrapping still on the tattoo. Sources told the outlet James is planning to make a big reveal on Instagram, possibly before the Lakers play the Portland Trail Blazers Friday.

James has already shared multiple tributes to Bryant on his Instagram page, including one long statement on Monday.

“I’m Not Ready but here I go. Man I sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had,” James wrote. “I literally just heard your voice Sunday morning before I left Philly to head back to LA. Didn’t think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we’d have. WTF!! I’m heartbroken and devastated my brother!!”

“Man I love you big bro,” James continued. “My heart goes to Vanessa and the kids. I promise you I’ll continue your legacy man! You mean so much to us all here especially #LakerNation and it’s my responsibility to put this shit on my back and keep it going!! Please give me the strength from the heavens above and watch over me! I got US here! There’s so much more I want to say but just can’t right now because I can’t get through it! Until we meet again my brother!!”

On Tuesday, James shared a video of himself with Bryant courtside at the Staples Center. “[Forever] my brother!! I love you man!!” James added.

Davis wrote a heartbreaking tribute on Instagram as well, including a Photoshopped image of Bryant and 13-year-old Gianna Bryant with angel wings. Davis later used the image for his profile photo.

“Man this is a tough one for me!” Davis wrote. “You were the first guy to put me under your wing and show me the ins and outs of the league. Had so many great convos about so many things and I will cherish those moments forever. Love you forever, Bean!”

Bryant and Gianna were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California Sunday morning.

The Lakers were scheduled to play the Clippers in Los Angeles Tuesday night. However, the game was postponed, so Friday’s game against the Trail Blazers will be the Lakers’ first since Bryant’s death.

Photo credit: Getty Images