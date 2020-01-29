Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash Wreckage Spotted on Freeway Heading for Investigation

Kobe Bryant’s tragic helicopter crash has had the world in mourning all this week week, and now the wreckage has been spotted on freeway, heading for where authorities will further investigate the cause. In a Twitter post shared Tuesday evening, TV journalist Preston Phillips shared a photo of the traffic where the wreckage was spotted, and included a red circle around the truck and trailer hauling the remnants of the aircraft. The devastating crash claimed the lives of Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and the pilot, as well as six other lives.

HAPPENING NOW: News helicopters in Los Angeles are tracking pick-up truck on freeway pulling trailer carrying wreckage from helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and 7 others. #breaking pic.twitter.com/1Z8ENfdMcA — Preston Phillips (@PrestonTVNews) January 29, 2020

All this week, the news of Bryant’s death has dominated news coverage and social media chatter, with many mourning fans taking to Twitter to express their grief over the loss of one of the NBA’s greatest sportsmen of all-time.

“Elite warrior. I have always used you as an example of a great leader and competitor for all of my teams over the years. Was honored to finally meet you a few weeks ago. My heart goes out to your family and loved ones. Rest In Peace, Kobe,” tweeted former college football coach Urban Meyer.

“When Kobe retired I had him come to my spot and I gifted him with my ’64 Chevrolet. But when he came, me and my son were in the studio and he was talking to my son. The information he was giving my son was like a teacher.” — @SnoopDogg shares a personal story about Kobe Bryant pic.twitter.com/JDkg0IiQIO — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) January 29, 2020

“Kobe’s death really put life into perspective, we sit here and let small s— bother us. Live your life and don’t look back. Life is just too short,” another user said.

“Re-watched Kobe’s Final Game today and we may never see that killer instinct and will to win ever again. The images of his daughters in the stands, idolizing their dad had me reeling this morning. His greatness both on and off the court is undisputed,” someone else offered.

This month has sucked. And Kobe’s death and the love of his girls is still making me cry. Having my biological father die before I was old enough to remember him haunts me. I am so grateful to have a husband who never misses a chance to be a kid with our kids. #girldad #grateful pic.twitter.com/Q2d2sBhGcR — Jess 🅾️☕️💫🥂 (@Buckeyetxgrl2_0) January 29, 2020

Bryant was 41 years old at the time of his death, and his daughter was just 13.