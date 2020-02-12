Kobe Bryant Fans Send Support to Vanessa Bryant Struggling to ‘Accept’ Kobe and Gianna Deaths

Fans are continuing to send their love and support to Vanessa Bryant more than two weeks after the deaths of her husband, Kobe Bryant, and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna in a Calabasas, California helicopter crash. After Bryant on Monday opened up in an emotional Instagram post about her struggle to “accept” that Kobe and Gianna are gone, fans flooded the comments section with positive messages, reassuring her that they are keeping her in their thoughts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant) on Feb 10, 2020 at 11:14am PST

“Praying for you and lifting your babies up in prayer,” Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kris Jenner wrote. “We love you.”

“We can never know the pain you are going through,” added another. “We will continue to keep u in our prayers for guidance and strength for you, Natalia, Bianca and Capri… Always here for you. Love u.”

“Nothing can be said to ease the pain,” commented a third person. “Just know that you and your family are constantly in everyone’s prayers. You’ll find the strength. Day by day. Sending you good energy and so much love.”

“A mother’s love and strength knows no bounds,” added actress Cindy Crawford. “Sending prayers for you all.”

“Mama Mamba! We got you! Keep going!” wrote someone else. “Love and Respect to you and the girls!”

“Be strong love!” wrote another. “They are looking down at you and proud that you’re being so strong and beautiful every second!”

In her post, Bryant admitted that she has “been reluctant to put my feelings into words” and that her “brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone.”

“I can’t process both at the same time,” she wrote. “It’s like I’m trying to process Kobe being gone but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me. It feels wrong.”

Saying that she is “so mad,” Bryant went on to write that “I need to be strong and be here for my 3 daughters. Mad I’m not with Kobe and Gigi but thankful I’m here with Natalia, Bianka and Capri.”

“I know what I’m feeling is normal. It’s part of the grieving process,” she continued. “I just wanted to share in case there’s anyone out there that’s experienced a loss like this. God I wish they were here and this nightmare would be over.”

The Monday post marked just the latest in which Bryant has opened up about her loss. She first broke her silence on Jan. 29, writing that she and her family are “completely devastated by the sudden loss.”

A public memorial for Kobe, Gianna, and the seven other victims of the crash is scheduled to be held at the Staples Center, dubbed “The House That Kobe Built,” on Feb. 24.