Kobe Bryant Celebration of Life: Fans Floored by Eerie Moment During Lakers Celtics Game Ahead of Public Memorial

There was an interesting moment during the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics game on Sunday night. In the third quarter with 2:24 left, the game was tied at 81 with 24 seconds left on the shot clock. Also, both teams had four timeouts which add up to eight. On Monday, the Los Angeles community honored Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna as they were both killed in a helicopter crash nearly a month ago. And the reason that moment in Sunday’s game was eerie was what each number meant to Bryant and Gianna.

Bryant scored 81 points in a game back in 2006 and he also wore the numbers 8 and 24 during his career with Lakers. As for Gianna, she wore No. 2 on Team Mamba, a team where Bryant was the coach. There have been a lot of tributes for Bryant and Gianna, but this is likely the most interesting.

Here’s a look at fans reacting to the moment.

A Look at the Moment

Both on 81 pts, 2:24 on the clock, 24 shot clock and both TO = 8 and its Kobe and GiGi’s memorial tomoz #KobeAndGianna #KobeMemorial #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/sdZaUrVF2R — Az (@SLiiPZHDD) February 23, 2020

Here’s a look at the time in the game that was indirectly honoring Bryant and Gianna. The tweet was noticed by a number of fans and they had some interesting things to say about the moment in the game which was one night before the memorial service.

Interesting Spin

TO:4 = to (two) = 24 — Mamba Mentality (@TheFlash41) February 24, 2020

This fan had an interesting look at the moment in the game which makes a lot of sense. He took the timeout abbreviation and the number of timeouts each team had to make it sound like 24. It gets more eerie and interesting by the minute.

Mind Blown

Looool wtf — 💯🇭🇹RudeBoii4L🇭🇹 (@ObamaNetflixx) February 24, 2020

This fan couldn’t believe it when it was first seen. But one fan wasn’t too impressed.

“Divide this by that, add this to that, multiply by two, subtract your zodiac sign and boom!” one fan on Facebook said. “Kobe is watching this game. People are crazy.”

Love for Kobe

That’s our boy Kobe 💯 — Joe Montoya (@Joe_montoyaa) February 24, 2020

Eerie or not, the love for Bryant is long-lasting. Even with Bryant physically gone, he will always be with the family, fans and everyone who supported him.

“Today’s service is planned by his wife 2/24/20 #2 for her daughter’s jersey #24 for Kobe and 20 for twenty years he spent in the NBA,” another fan on Facebook wrote. “This is her final goodbye to her husband and beloved daughter.”

Move On

One Facebook user wants everyone and move on and let Bryant’s family mourn in peace. The fan wrote: ” Let him rest so his family and go on , it’s hard enough for them loosing both husband , father sister and daughter. Let them have peace, we all are sadden about all 9 lives lost on that day. Let them all RIP, today and forward!”

Too Much

This fan is not buying the eerie moment. The Facebook user wrote: “Read this at 11:04. If you drop the zero and add the two ones, that is 24. Omg. Unbelievable. Of course you have to drop the colon too.”

Respect for Kobe and Gianna

This fan has a ton for respect for Kobe and Gianna despite not being a Lakers fan. The Facebook user wrote: “Tbh was not and well never be a Lakers fan, however, I will pay respect to love and his daughter.”