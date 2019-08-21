Kirk Cousins Brings Son Cooper to First NFL Game

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is known as the goofy dad of the NFL due to phrases such as “you like that!” and his fun-loving personality. He also drives a 2000 GMC Savana passenger van despite signing a three-year, $84 million contract with his new team. As it turns out, this reputation is well-deserved, which Cousins proved on Sunday night when the Vikings faced off with the Seattle Seahawks.

Cousins posted a video on Twitter Monday, showing the Vikings running onto the field during their preseason game. Before heading out to play, the QB stopped and gave a fist bump to his son, who was wearing a jersey in honor of Cousins.

As he wrote in the caption, “Brought my son to work last night. So much fun seeing Cooper during his first pre-game on the Vikings sideline.”

While there are a wide variety of opinions about Cousins and whether or not he deserves $84 million, there is no denying that he truly loves being a dad. This video is the perfect evidence considering that his face lit up with joy after receiving a fist bump from his young son.

Originally a fourth-round pick of the Washington Redskins in 2012, Cousins spent the first six years of his career in DC. He was solid overall while playing in relief of an injured Robert Griffin III during the 2012 season and later leading his team to the playoffs in 2015.

Despite posting a completion percentage above 60 in five of his first six seasons, the Redskins never gave Cousins a long-term deal. They used the franchise tag to keep him around on one-year deals two separate times before ultimately letting him test free agency.

Cousins landed with the Minnesota Vikings as the high-priced QB that was supposed to lead them to the Super Bowl. Unfortunately, his first season in purple was inconsistent as he impressed during rival games but struggled mightily in primetime.

Entering 2019, the hope in Minnesota is that Cousins will justify his massive payday and lead the Vikings back to the playoffs. And while he shares the same goal, Cousins is also focused on simply being a good dad and a loving husband. As the video on Twitter shows, he’s going to pursue this goal while proving that he really is the goofy dad of the NFL.