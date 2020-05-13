Khabib Nurmagomedov Fans Reach out With Well Wishes Following His Dad's Hospitalization
Wednesday afternoon, TMZ Sports reported that Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, the father of lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, has been hospitalized. He is reportedly in a medically-induced coma and is in "critical condition." UFC fighter Islam Makhachev told the outlet about the situation and expressed that the situation is serious.
When the news surfaced, there were some Twitter users that didn't want to believe that it was true. However, UFC president Dana White released a statement moments later talking about Abdulmanap and how he taught his son pride, honor and respect. This made UFC fans realize that the situation was far more serious than they initially believed. They responded by sending their well wishes to the Nurmagomedov family and hoping that Abdulmanap would be able to make a full recovery.
Whether it was a professional fighter such as Conor McGregor or a normal fight fan, the messages were clear on Wednesday. Twitter users were hoping for the best. They didn't want Nurmagomedov to experience the pain of losing his father, and they hoped that Abdulmanap would show signs of improvement.
Praying for the recovery of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. A man responsible for more World champions, across multiple fighting disciplines, than we even know.— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 13, 2020
A true martial genius!
Very saddened upon hearing this news tonight.
Praying for the Nurmagomedov family at this time 🙏 https://t.co/OVklQphPgN
Prayers to the greatest grappler in mma history , i hope the goat abdulmanap will be ok 🙏🙏👊— Emperormed19 (@Emperorayach1) May 13, 2020
Wishing the best for @TeamKhabib father. 🙏🏻— michael (@bisping) May 13, 2020
💔🦅✊☝️ pic.twitter.com/jyRudOMz74— Manchesterawi I 44 🏆 (@abobassam10) May 13, 2020
Yall better show respect. It's not about Khabib or Conor. It's about a man who is IN COMA.
Wish him a speedy recovery 🤲💔❤— martta (@marttayall) May 13, 2020
Here hoping that the fans can set aside any differences, and remember that we all have family and loved ones we care about. I sincerely hope that Khabib and his family are holding up okay, I know how much they love and respect and Abdulmanap. Much love 🙏— TheMan (@Asimpleapple1) May 13, 2020
Hopefully he gets better soon! pic.twitter.com/SHQdlW1rjE— Blaze (@GLT_Blaze) May 13, 2020
May God be with him this Ramadan 🙏🏾— Abdul Rahman (@ardxb91) May 13, 2020
You will never hear him curse or show signs of anger. Made Khabib a black belt in Judo, Sambo champion, NAGA champion and the UFCs undisputed LW King. The Father of MMA in the Caucuses. For us that still love and miss the values of martial arts, he is a reminder of its beauty.— mma_watch (@watch_mma) May 13, 2020
I don’t like Khabib, but someone could tell me what happened ? When it’s about health, we don’t care about sport. Prayers for his dad 🙏— ✌ Definitely. © (@1stDefinitely) May 13, 2020
Prayers go out to his father 🙏🏻— SKYWALKER (@dublinking_) May 13, 2020
Prayers and thoughts with @TeamKhabib father and family 🤲🏽— coachkhany (@coachkhany) May 13, 2020
Inshallah he will get well Soon 🦅👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼— Abdulwahab singer (@AbdulwahabSgr) May 13, 2020
Hoping the antibiotics and hydration help him turn the corner. I've seen a parent die more than once. Don't wish that on anyone.— Tom (@irishtom1967) May 13, 2020