Khabib Nurmagomedov Fans Reach out With Well Wishes Following His Dad's Hospitalization

Wednesday afternoon, TMZ Sports reported that Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, the father of lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, has been hospitalized. He is reportedly in a medically-induced coma and is in "critical condition." UFC fighter Islam Makhachev told the outlet about the situation and expressed that the situation is serious.

When the news surfaced, there were some Twitter users that didn't want to believe that it was true. However, UFC president Dana White released a statement moments later talking about Abdulmanap and how he taught his son pride, honor and respect. This made UFC fans realize that the situation was far more serious than they initially believed. They responded by sending their well wishes to the Nurmagomedov family and hoping that Abdulmanap would be able to make a full recovery.

Whether it was a professional fighter such as Conor McGregor or a normal fight fan, the messages were clear on Wednesday. Twitter users were hoping for the best. They didn't want Nurmagomedov to experience the pain of losing his father, and they hoped that Abdulmanap would show signs of improvement.