Super Bowl Champion and LSU Assistant Coach Kevin Faulk’s Daughter Dead at 19

Kevione Faulk, the daughter of LSU assistant football coach and Super Bowl champion Kevin Faulk, died tragically on Monday, the team announced. She was 19 years old. The cause of death has not been announced at this time.

“We are heartbroken with the passing of Kevione Faulk, and our thoughts and prayers are with the Faulk family,” LSU said in a statement. “She was a part of the LSU family, and we mourn the loss of a daughter, a sister, a friend, a classmate and a colleague. We ask that all Tigers keep the Faulks in their prayers and respect their privacy at this difficult time.”

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron also released a statement on Twitter. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Coach Faulk and his family as we mourn the loss of his daughter Kevione,” Orgeron said. “Her smile and personality will be sorely missed in our building. May she Rest In Peace.”

Kevione was a student at LSU and worked for the football team. Her father is the running backs coach at the school and played for the program in the late 1990s. Kevin Faulk became the running backs coach last year after spending the 2018 and 2019 seasons at the team’s director of player development. From 2013-2017, Faulk was the offensive coordinator for Carencro High School in Louisiana.

Faulk was a standout running back at LSU, as he was named All-SEC First Team in 1996, 1997 and 1998. He was also named SEC Freshman of the Year in 1995 and selected to the All-American First Team in 1996. In four seasons, Faulk rushed for 4,557 yards and 46 touchdowns, which are still school records.

Due to Faulk’s success at LSU, the New England Patriots selected him in the second round of the 1999 NFL Draft. He was with the team for his entire NFL career (1999-2011) and helped them win three Super Bowls. Faulk played 161 games in his career and rush for 3,607 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also caught 431 passes for 3,701 yards and 15 touchdowns. After Faulk retired in 2012, he was selected to the Patriots Hall of Fame and to the Patriots’ 50th Anniversary Team. The 45-year-old is also a member of the Lousiana Sports Hall of Fame.