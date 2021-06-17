Katie Ledecky Dominates Competition Ahead of Olympics, and Swim Fans Are Buzzing
The Olympic swimming trials took place in Omaha on Wednesday night, and it's safe to say that Katie Ledecky came out on top. The swimmer, who is the most decorated female swimmer of all time, won two different races in her bid to go to the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, per NBC Sports. Based on the reactions amongst those who watched the Olympic swimming trials play out, they were blown away by Ledecky's performances.
Ledecky won the 200m freestyle and the 1500m freestyle. The Olympics, which will begin at the end of July, have added 1500m as a women's event in Tokyo for the first time. Since she won the race, Ledecky will compete in the event this summer. Not only did the swimmer win these two events, but NBC Sports noted that she did so within an 85-minute time span, making the feats all the more impressive.
Did you know @katieledecky’s broken the world record in the 1500m free SIX times?
Well now she’s heading to its Olympic debut!@USASwimming | #SwimTrials21 x #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/YG81aEpnfQ— #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) June 17, 2021
Clearly, viewers were quite impressed by Ledecky's dominance at the Olympic swimming trials. Check out what they had to say about the Olympian.
All of those who watched the trial take place shared how in awe they were of Ledecky. One Twitter user wrote, "I wonder what it feels like to be an absolute beast like this."
"Watching Katie Ledecky win the 200m free & the 1500m free in the same night, is really cool," another viewer wrote. "She is special."
One Twitter user shared that they were excited to be able to witness both Ledecky and fellow Olympian, Simone Biles, at the top of their games. They tweeted, "Being alive to witness both Katie Ledecky and Simone Biles are both at their peak is amazing."
"the 1500m is a mile btw," an individual pointed out. "she swam a mile EFFORTLESSLY."
"One of my favorite sports moments I've seen live is watching Ledecky swim at the NCAA championships a few years back," this fan recalled. "Complete dominance."
"Men have been swimming the 1500 at the Olympics since 1908," one Twitter user noted about the upcoming event. "This summer, women will finally get to too. It's ridiculous that it took this long, but I'm SO excited to watch it this summer."
"It's so meaningful to watch this race & know that young girls can now dream of being an Olympic miler!" yet another viewer wrote about Ledecky's impressive performances. "Thank you @katieledecky for being such a positive role model & for paving the way in women's distance swimming. The mile isn't the flashiest event, but it matters."