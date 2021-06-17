Katie Ledecky Dominates Competition Ahead of Olympics, and Swim Fans Are Buzzing

The Olympic swimming trials took place in Omaha on Wednesday night, and it's safe to say that Katie Ledecky came out on top. The swimmer, who is the most decorated female swimmer of all time, won two different races in her bid to go to the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, per NBC Sports. Based on the reactions amongst those who watched the Olympic swimming trials play out, they were blown away by Ledecky's performances.

Ledecky won the 200m freestyle and the 1500m freestyle. The Olympics, which will begin at the end of July, have added 1500m as a women's event in Tokyo for the first time. Since she won the race, Ledecky will compete in the event this summer. Not only did the swimmer win these two events, but NBC Sports noted that she did so within an 85-minute time span, making the feats all the more impressive.

Did you know @katieledecky’s broken the world record in the 1500m free SIX times? Well now she’s heading to its Olympic debut!@USASwimming | #SwimTrials21 x #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/YG81aEpnfQ — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) June 17, 2021

Clearly, viewers were quite impressed by Ledecky's dominance at the Olympic swimming trials. Check out what they had to say about the Olympian.