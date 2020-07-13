WWE Alums Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows Likely Headed to Impact Wrestling

✖

Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows may have found a new pro wrestling home. According to Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet, the duo is likely headed to Impact Wrestling and set to make their debut at the promotion's pay-per-view event Slammiversary on Saturday. In a recent commercial for the show, Anderson and Gallows are shown as well as other stars who were recently released by WWE.

It's likely a deal could happen since Anderson and Gallows are close with vice president Scott D'Amore. Satin reports that Anderson and D'Amore have known each other since Anderson got into wrestling. D'Amore also pushed Gallows to team with Anderson in Japan. Anderson and Gallows were let go from WWE back in April and spent most of their time teaming with A.J. Styles. Back in May, Styles talked about Anderson and Gallows on the After the Bell podcast and said he need to head over the SmackDown since the trio was on Raw.

"I mean it's different for me. This is moving to FOX," Styles stated via Wrestling Inc. "I think they're doing a really good job. So I'm excited about that, to be working with those guys, and it's just doing something different man. Styles went on to say he "needed a change" and "losing Gallows and Anderson really hurt me." Styles also stated he was responsible for getting Anderson and Gallows to WWE. And when the two got released, Styles said: "I immediately feel responsible for them because I helped them get here, and I wanted them to stay. I feel like if I had encouraged them to stay, maybe they would be fine right now. So a lot of that fell on me, and it and it destroyed me."

This past weekend Styles went to Mixer to talk about a rumor going around that former WWE Raw Executive Director Paul Heyman was angry at Styles because he didn't take up for Gallows and Anderson before they were released. Styles replied to the rumors by saying the rumor is "not even close" to being true. "I'll give you a snippet of what me, Gallows, and Anderson already know – [Paul Heyman] is a liar," Styles said via Wreslting Inc. "Now you know; I'm sure you've heard that before if you go back to his ECW days, you'll hear that. He’s a boldface liar. So, that’s my take on that." Anderson and Gallows have been in WWE since 2016 and won the Raw Tag Team Championship twice.