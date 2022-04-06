Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Issues Apology to LeBron James Following Recent Criticism

✖

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is apologizing to LeBron James for openly criticizing him for some of his recent acts. Abdul-Jabbar said some of the acts James has done are "embarrassing" and "beneath him" considering his status in the NBA and off the court, per ESPN. The topic was brought up when Abdul-Jabbar attended the Los Angeles Lakers game to present the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Trophy to Carmelo Anthony as the NBA's Social Justice Champion for the 2020-21 season.

"All I have to say is this: I was there to give Carmelo Anthony the NBA Social Justice Champion Award. I've been talking to the press since high school, that's 60 years of making statements. And I haven't always gotten it right. And Sunday was one of those nights," Abdul-Jabbar said on Sirius XM NBA Radio, per ESPN. "It wasn't my intention to criticize LeBron in any way. He has done so much for the Black community as well as for the game of basketball. We may not always agree, but I want to wholeheartedly apologize to LeBron and make it clear to him that I have tremendous respect for him. And if he can accept that, I'll be very happy."

Abdul-Jabbar was bothered by two things with James — a dance he used that the NBA deemed obscene and will win fine players for using, and an Instagram post by James that suggested COVID-19 is no different from the flu. "Some of the great things that he's done, he's standing on both sides of the fence almost, you know? It makes it hard for me to accept that when he's committed himself to a different take on everything," Abdul-Jabbar said. "It's hard to figure out where he's standing. You've got to check him out every time."

James has yet to comment on what Abdul-Jabbar had to say about him as he's been dealing with an ankle injury and has not spoken to the media. James and the Lakers could miss the playoffs as they are in 11th place in the Western Conference standings and two games behind the San Antonio Spurs for the final spot in the play-in tournament. James could make history next season as he's only 1,326 points away from passing Abdul-Jabbar as the league's all-time leading scorer.