Kanye West Speaks out on Kobe Bryant’s Death and Reveals Rare Photo Together: ‘We Love You Brother’

NBA fans around the world were heartbroken to hear that longtime Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others had passed away in a Sunday morning helicopter crash. Rapper Kanye West was particularly devastated, and responded to the news with a tribute on Twitter. He also revealed a rare photo of the Lakers star.

Kobe, We love you brother We’re praying for your family and appreciate the life you’ve lived and all the inspiration you gave pic.twitter.com/pxbgLOOmpY — ye (@kanyewest) January 26, 2020

“Kobe, We love you brother,” West wrote on Twitter in response to the tragic news. “We’re praying for your family and appreciate the life you’ve lived and all the inspiration you gave.”

The rapper showed himself, a young Bryant, and two others in a photo that was faded with age. They appeared to be in a recording studio and were enjoying the time spent together.

West and Bryant have known each other for quite some time and have been involved in projects together. They starred in a Nike commercial in which Bryant was spending his time as a motivational speaker. West also rapped about the Lakers star early in his career.

Additionally, the pair spent some time together on the courts. It was revealed in 2014 that West had enlisted Bryant in an effort to improve his pick-up game. The rapper and the NBA star engaged in a private training session in an Orange County, California gym.

To truly showcase their friendship, West showed up to Bryant’s final NBA game wearing a custom-made shirt. This bright yellow top had the words “I feel like Kobe” on the front and featured several pieces of text on the back. This included the words “Greatest of All-Time.”

Interestingly enough, the fans were far more surprised by the fact that West was smiling during the 60-point performance. He is someone that has been known for glaring at the camera during photo opportunities, even when posing with Bryant. This final game was quite different as West was seen smiling, cheering, and jumping for joy.

West and Bryant may not have always agreed with each other, such as the time that the rapper said that “slavery was a choice,” but they remained friends until the end. West is remembering the good times that he spent with Bryant, whether it was in a recording studio or on the court.

