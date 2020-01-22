Kansas vs. Kansas State Game Erupts Into Brawl, Fists Fly After Player Gets Hacked

Chaos erupted at the end of the Kansas and Kansas State men’s college basketball game on Tuesday. With a few seconds remaining and Kansas up big, a Kansas State player stripped the ball away as the Jayhawks attempted to run the clock down. With two seconds remainin, he went up to the hoop where his shot was swatted into the crowd as the two players collided mid-air.

Benches emptied at the end of the Kansas State-Kansas game. pic.twitter.com/zWv46h3RJC — ESPN (@espn) January 22, 2020

That led to an all-out brawl as players, coaches, fans and security guards found themselves in a hostile situation.

“The benches empty, just unnecessary,” the announcer said. “This is bad … no good, this is terrible.”

At one point during the melee, junior forward Silvio De Sousa, who was the one who blocked the final attempt and sent DaJuan Gordon into the stands, picked up a stool and lifted it over his head. Before he could do anything with it, someone behind him swiped it out of his hands to avoid any serious damage.

Checking in on the Kansas game… oh. @BarstoolKU pic.twitter.com/jKdY4xY086 — Barstool Blue Devils (@BarstoolBDevils) January 22, 2020

“That brawl never happens if the K-State kid doesn’t make that bush league steal as KU is dribbling out the clock,” one user wrote on Twitter. “De Sousa shouldn’t have hovered over him Iike that after the block (which ignited the fight) but he had every reason to be pissed.”

Dude from Kansas picked up a stool and was gonna whack someone with it til a guy in a suit knocked it out of his hands. If he plays again this season I will be absolutely SHOCKED. — Ryan Roberts (@Ryan_Roberts93) January 22, 2020

Suspensions will certainly be coming for some of the players involved in this altercations.

As one user noted on Twitter, this is one the worst scenes college basketball has seen since the infamous Xavier University and University of Cincinnati fight back in 2011.

Dubbed the Crosstown Shootout brawl after the Cincinnati rivals’ annual matchup of the same name, an argument with 9.4 seconds remaining in the game transpired into fists being thrown, throats grabbed, a ball being thrown at a player and another player getting knocked to the ground and then stomped on. The game was called before it was over. Suspensions included six games each for three players involved with a few others receiving one game.

Haven’t seen a brawl like this since Xavier vs. Cincinnati. https://t.co/Irc0LCGwmF pic.twitter.com/5wSwCFij0h — ThrowbackHoops (@ThrowbackHoops) January 22, 2020

Kansas will next face Tennessee on Saturday with Kansas State facing Alabama.