Kansas Jayhawks Coach Les Miles Tests Positive for COVID-19

✖

Les Miles is the lastest college football coach to contract COVID-19. On Thursday the Kansas Jayhawks coach announced he tested positive for the coronavirus and has begun self-isolation. He is the fourth head coach in the FBS to announce his COVID-19 diagnosis.

“Today, I was notified that I have tested positive for COVID-19," Miles said. "I am beginning the isolation process at my home and will continue to fulfill my head coach responsibilities remotely." Miles also said he won't be able to attend the team's practices but will use "the technology available for remote working to stay connected during staff meetings, meetings with players, etc." He also said he looks forward to "beating this virus and returning back to be with my team in person very soon."

Jeff Long, Kansas' director of athletics, also released a statement and said Miles will be able to "performing his head coaching duties" while being in self-isolation. "Based on the other test results, no other coaches tested positive," he said. "As long as Coach Miles does not develop symptoms or have a fever, we anticipate he will be able to coach the West Virginia game on Oct. 17." The Jayhawks are off this week, so Miles has time to get healthy before the team travels to Morgantown, West Virginia. The news of Miles testing positive for COVID-19 comes a few days after former Florida State coach Bobby Bowden announced he has the virus.

Miles and the Jayhawks are off to a slow start to the 2020 season, losing their first three games of the year. Miles was hired to be the head coach last year, and the team finished the 2019 season with a 3-9 record. Miles took the job after taking two years off from coaching.

Many fans know Miles from his time at LSU (2005-2016) where he won three SEC West titles, two SEC titles and a National Championship in 2007. Miles was also a unanimous winner of Coach of the Year in 2011 after finishing the year with a 13-1 record. He was fired from LSU in the early stages of the 2016 season after losing to Auburn in September at year. Before joining LSU, Miles was the head coach at Oklahoma State where he posted a 28-21 record with three bowl appearances.