Bobby Bowden Readmitted to Hospital Due to COVID-19 Diagnosis

Florida State coaching legend Bobby Bowden is back in the hospital to undergo treatment for COVID-19. Bowden's wife, Ann, spoke to the Tallahassee Democrat and said her husband was taken to Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare due to fatigue. He was set to have his chest examined and undergo other tests.

"I feel sure he's going to be OK," Ann said. "I am very positive. I am not an alarmist. He hasn't been getting around much at all due to his leg; it has been pretty painful. He sleeps much of the day." Bowden told the Democrat he was diagnosed with COVID-19 last weekend after he was released from the hospital. He was originally there to be treated for a leg infection. At the time, Bowden was not experiencing any symptoms.

"I don’t feel bad, yet," Bowden said. "I guess I can loaf around the rest of the week. I just have to keep an eye out for (symptoms)." Bowden turns 91 next month, and his wife, daughter Robin and grandson Hunter are staying at the house. He was retested for COVID-19 on Monday. College football fans know Bowden as the man who got Florida State to be a national power. He was the head coach for the football program from 1976-2009 and led the team to two national championships (1993, 1999). Along with winning multiple national titles, Bowden led the Seminoles to 12 ACC titles once the team entered the conference in 1991. This past summer, Bowden spoke to the Democrat about football being played during a pandemic and said teams have to be careful about not having an outbreak.

"What I am afraid of is you get started and say you play a team that, after the game, has 14 guys test positive (for COVID-19)," Bowden said. "What happens? I think things like that are going to happen. You have to be really careful." Bowden also said college football might have a hard time finishing the season. "That’s going to be hard. … everything is so iffy," Bowden added. "That disease might pop up anywhere. This season might be easier to start and harder to finish." Bowden was also the head coach at West Virginia before joining Florida State. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2006.