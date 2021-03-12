Kansas City Chiefs to Make Adjustment to Patrick Mahomes' Monster Contract

✖

The Kansas City Chiefs are making an adjustment to Patrick Mahomes' contract when the NFL 2021 league year begins. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Chiefs will restructure Mahomes' contract to provide some salary-cap relief. They are expected to convert Mahomes' $21.7 million roster bonus to a signing bonus in the coming days, which will lead to the Chiefs saving $17 million cap space.

Last summer, Mahomes signed a 10-year contract extension that can be worth up to $503 million. The contract includes a $140 million injury guarantee and a no-trade clause. Before signing the extension, the Chiefs picked up Mahomes' fifth-year option in April 2020. In his rookie deal, Mahomes had two-years and $27.6 million left on the contract. He will be the Chiefs' starting quarterback for the next 12 seasons.

After Mahomes signed his $500 million contract, he spoke to 610 Sports Radio in Kansas City about what activities he can or can't do. "I still don't think I'm allowed to play basketball," Mahomes said, who led the Chiefs to a Super Bowl win last year and another Super Bowl appearance win in February. "I'm sure baseball is not going to be allowed as well. I know there's a lot of them. They have like everything from jet skiing too, I don't know what all the things are. I read a lot of them. It's pretty much every physical activity you could possibly do."

Mahomes, 25, also talked about fellow NFL players and other athletes showing him love after signing his new contract. "It's just the numbers that text me that I have zero idea who it is, and they congratulate me," Mahomes stated. "I just say, 'thank you.' I have no idea. I've given this number to somebody. Everybody from Trae Young to D-Wade to LeBron, guys in our league, Deshaun (Watson), (Drew) Brees, all these guys, everybody is congratulating me from all different sports leagues. It's really cool to see."

Mahomes is arguably the best quarterback in the NFL right now. In his first three seasons, Mahomes has led the Chiefs to two Super Bowl appearances with one Super Bowl win. He was named NFL MVP in 2018 and was Super Bowl MVP in 2019.