Watch: Justin Turner Hits Home Run Directly Into Fan's Nachos

Justin Turner may have hit the home run of the 2021 MLB season. In the Los Angeles Dodgers' 4-2 win over the Colorado Rockies, Turner hit a home run off of Rockies pitcher Jon Gray in the third inning. As the ball was coming down, the fan sitting in the front row in the outfield made an attempt to catch the ball in the air. But as the fan attempted to make the difficult catch, the ball split his arms and landed on his nachos.

According to MLB.com, the ball was covered in nacho cheese as well as the fan's green jacket. The fan was not upset as he tried to pump up the crowd after the home run. The fan, whose name is Brando Lopez, spoke to NBC Los Angeles about the incident, and he revealed two things that were going through his head as the ball was coming towards him.

Justin Turner hit a dinger into this man's nachos 🤣 (via @Dodgers)pic.twitter.com/IVHGQIvLot — Bleacher Report MLB (@BR_MLB) April 15, 2021

"My first thought was, ‘Oh God, this ball is coming straight at me,’” Lopez said. “My second thought was, ‘Try not to interfere with the play.’ I bobbled the ball. It went right through my hands and into the nachos." Lopez went on to say, “I feel like I blacked out for a few seconds. “I didn’t notice I was covered in cheese until after putting my hand up. It just happened so fast.”

When Turner heard about the nacho home run, he said wanted to buy Lopez some nachos. “I saw it kinda splatter up and when they went to look at it and showed the replay, I saw that it was nachos,” Turner said. “I felt bad. I’m sure it wasn’t a two-dollar tray of nachos, so I wanted to replace it for the guy.”

Straight Cheesin cuz he caught the homerun ball 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/7UR6T36Ttk — Justin Turner (@redturn2) April 15, 2021

As bad Turner feels for the guy, he's happy he was able to help the Dodgers win their 10th game of the season. The defending World Series champs become the first team to win 10 games in the young season, and Turner is off to a hot start, hitting a team-leading three home runs.

“I think it’s just a law of averages,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “April hasn’t been good for Justin as far as a slug, but he was due to slug a little bit in April. I’m happy that it’s here in 2021. He looks really good at the plate, taking good at-bats and doing what he does.”