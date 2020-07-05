July 4th: Michael Strahan Sends Independence Day Message After 'Strahan, Sara and Keke' Cancellation

✖

Saturday afternoon, Americans celebrated Independence Day in new ways amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Former NFL star Michael Strahan didn't show his grill or activities, but he did send a message to the fans. He wished them a happy July 4 while providing reminders about the fight for equality.

"Happy 4th of July to you all. Let’s remember those who fought and continue to fight for freedom and equality. God Bless America," Strahan wrote. He posted a simple photo showing a massive American flag waving in the breeze. Fans of the longtime New York Giants star responded and told him to have a great day celebrating. Although one asked Strahan to host a live cooking show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by michaelstrahan (@michaelstrahan) on Jul 4, 2020 at 8:03am PDT

While Strahan sent positivity into the world with his Independence Day message, Twitter users did not respond accordingly. The comments section featured numerous critical messages and arguments about a number of topics. Specifically, some users wrote "All Countries Matter" as a way to stir up others.

Strahan's message took place one day after ABC reportedly canceled his morning show. The network axed Strahan, Sara and Keke, the talk show hosted by the former New York Giants defender, Sara Haines and Keke Palmer. GMA 3: What You Need to Know will replace Strahan's show.

GMA 3: What You Need to Know originally replaced Strahan, Sara and Keke in March, albeit under a different name. ABC aired a daily coronavirus report, Pandemic: What You Need to Know, hosted by Amy Roach, Dr. Jen Ashton and sometimes TJ Holmes. This show was supposed to be a two-week experiment, but it found success and ultimately became GMA 3: What You Need to Know.

"We're proud of our teams at SSK and GMA3 and how quickly they transitioned to producing a daily show to give people the news and information they need during an unprecedented pandemic, and conversations continue about how the show will evolve in the months ahead," a spokesperson told Page Six. ABC has not yet announced the news, but multiple insiders have provided insight into future projects. For example, staffers from Strahan, Sara and Keke will work on GMA 3 alongside producers from ABC News Live.

While Strahan no longer has his morning show, he will continue to work for ABC. He still hosts Good Morning America. A source close to the situation also confirmed that Strahan, Haines and Palmer are still getting paid due to actively being under contract.