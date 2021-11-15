Julio Lugo, Longtime MLB Shortstop, Dead at 45

Julio Lugo, longtime MLB shortstop who won a World Series with the Boston Red Sox, has died, the family told Enrique Rojas of ESPN. He was 45 years old. The cause of death has not been officially announced, but Rojas said Lugo died “presumably due to a heart attack.”

Lugo played in the MLB for 12 seasons and started his career with the Houston Astros. He spent nearly four seasons there before signing with the Tampa Bay Devil Rays in 2003. Lugo was then traded to the Los Angles Dodgers in the summer of 2006 and finished the year with the NL West squad. In December 2006, Lugo signed a four-year $36 million contract with the Boston Red Six and helped the team win the World Series in 2007.

“To tell you the truth, I had some [other] offers with more money,” Lugo said when he signed with the Red Sox, per Boston.com. “I always liked Boston, I wanted to come here, I want to play here. I love it here. This always was my first choice here. Boston was my first choice … when I used to come here and play with Tampa, the people [were] great. The fans [were] great. I like the stadium. I like the fans here, they’re loud. They drove me crazy when I was on the other side, so I want to be on their side.”

In July 2009, Lugo was designated for assignment and was traded to the St. Louis Cardinals. He was then traded to the Baltimore Orioles in April 2010 where he batted .249 in 93 games. In May 2011, Lugo signed a minor league contract with the Atlanta Braves and was eventually called up to the big leagues. He was released from the Braves in September. For his career, Lugo batted .269 with 80 home runs and 475 RBIs. His best season was in 2005 with the Devils Rays as he batted .295 with six home runs, 57 RBIs and 39 stolen bases.

“I’m gonna be worried about things that I can do. I’m gonna bring what Julio Lugo can do, and I think that’s going to be enough ’cause I know I’m a good player,” Lugo said in the same 2006 interview. I’m excited. I’m gonna go out there and do my best. I’m gonna show people why they picked me ’cause there’s a lot of people out there they can sign.”