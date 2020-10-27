Thieves Steal Roughly $750k in Valuables From Boxing Star Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

✖

Boxing star Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. was reportedly the victim of a home robbery in Los Angeles. He claims that thieves broke into his home and made off with roughly $750,000 in valuables. Authorities are currently investigating but have not made any arrests or identified any suspects.

According to TMZ's sources, the robbery occurred when Chavez and his family were out of town. The thieves reportedly got into the house through a bathroom window. Chavez and his wife, Frida, believe that the thieves took a small, personal safe holding an estimated $600,000 in jewelry and designer purses. Additionally, they believe that the intruders took another $150,000 worth of valuables from around the house.

TMZ also reports that the authorities are aware of Frida's former ties to the Sinaloa Cartel. She was previously married to Edgar Guzman Lopez, the late son of Joaquin Guzman — El Chapo. However, "it is unclear" to the authorities if the connection has anything to do with the robbery.

While Chavez has not taken part in a United States-based boxing match due to a suspension, he recently returned to Mexico for a charity event. He faced off with Mario Cazares in a Sept. 25 match. Chavez's father, Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. headlined the event as he took on fellow boxing great Jorge Arce in their third exhibition match. Additionally, Chavez's younger brother, Omar Chavez, also saw action on the undercard.

"He doesn't know what he got himself into. I am more than ready for that fight, I am on weight and I am ready. I want to display how a boxer behaves and what he represents for society," Chavez told Fox Deportes prior to the match.

The two men faced off in a light heavyweight bout at Grand Hotel Tijuana in Tijuana, Mexico, but Cazares maintained his unbeaten record. He defeated Chavez by technical unanimous decision after winning the rounds by scores of 59-54, 57-56, 57-56. He also had a point deducted for an intentional head-butt during the second round.

The fight was scheduled for 10 rounds, but it did not go the distance. The two men hit their heads together, which opened a gash above Chavez's right eye. The ring physician examined him and decided that they needed to go to the scorecards to see who had won. The fight officially came to an end in the sixth round, resulting in officials declaring Cazares the winner.