Julian Edelman Channels ‘The Avengers’ With New ‘America’s Team’ Shirts

The Dallas Cowboys have long been known as “America’s Team” due to their immense popularity, but New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman thinks it’s time for a change. He made this point very clear on Sunday following a 13-9 victory over Dallas. Edelman revealed that his official website was selling shirts that called the Patriots the new “America’s Team.”

This new shirt, which showed a skull wearing the hat from the Patriots’ logo, made Edelman’s point explicitly clear. The background of this logo was the Dallas Cowboys’ star, and there was even a special note to fans of the original America’s Team on Edelman’s website. “Ships free to Texas,” he wrote with a winking face.

To truly draw attention to this new endeavor, Edelman found a way to tap into popular culture while promoting this new design. He posted a photo that showed key members of the Patriots as the Avengers from the titular Marvel movie.

Of course, the biggest head-turning aspect of this photo is that head coach Bill Belichick was portrayed as the Incredible Hulk. Seeing Edelman as Captain America or Tom Brady was nothing surprising. Even linebacker Chase Winovich fit in the role of Thor due to flowing golden locks. Seeing Belichick as a massive creature created by Gamma radiation was simply too much for some fans.

“BB as the HULK is the best,” one fan wrote after seeing the head coach with green skin and massive muscles. Interestingly enough, Edelman didn’t change Belichick’s hair for this design.

The Cowboys have been the owners of the “America’s Team” nickname for years, but there have been many in recent years that have questioned why this is just an accepted fact. Patriots fans, in particular, have been curious given the fact that Dallas hasn’t won a Super Bowl since the 1990s while their favorite team has been victorious six times since 2000.

Following a head-to-head victory at rainy Gillette Stadium, Edelman and the Patriots are ready to change the conversation. They believe that this team should now be considered the true “America’s Team.” They have the wins, especially in the playoffs, and they have future Hall of Famers in Brady and Belichick.

The Cowboys could ultimately prove that they still deserve this title by going on a winning streak and hoisting the Lombardi Trophy at the end of the season. Until that happens, however, Edelman will be striving to prove that New England is now “America’s Team.”

(Photo Credit: Billie Weiss/Getty)