Julian Edelman Begs Tom Brady to Return to New England Patriots in Hilarious Post: ‘Baby Come Back’

The 2019 NFL season is now over, which means that New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is on pace to become a free agent in March. His future is unknown, and it’s entirely possible that he leaves the only team he has ever known for a new opportunity. Wide receiver Julian Edelman does not want this to happen, as he proved with a humorous photo on Tuesday.

The veteran wide receiver – and Brady’s favorite target – posted a photo on Twitter that showed his head Photoshopped onto John Cusack’s body. He was reenacting the popular scene from Say Anything in which the actor holds up a boombox while Peter Gabriel’s “In Your Eyes” plays.

Edelman wanted to make his intentions very clear, and he captioned the photo on Twitter by writing “Baby come back.” The 42-year-old Brady is the only quarterback that Edelman has ever played with since entering the NFL in 2009, and they have paired together for considerable success.

“If this doesn’t work nothing will,” one fan wrote in response to Edelman’s post. Several others chimed in and begged Brady to return to the team that drafted him and help lead the way to a seventh Super Bowl title. Another fan asked what he could do to help convince Brady to make his return.

Edelman was a critical part of the historic comeback in Super Bowl LI. The Patriots were trailing the Atlanta Falcons 28-3 in the third quarter before making the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history. Edelman caught five passes for 87 yards during this effort, but he astounded fans with an acrobatic, bobbling reception where he dove to the ground and caught the pass after it bounced off of Robert Alford’s foot.

Two years later, Edelman was the driving force en route to a victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LII. He caught 10 passes for 141 yards and was named the Super Bowl MVP.

Edelman has long been Brady’s most-trusted target, especially when the game is on the line. The two players have an impressive connection in which they constantly are on the same page, which has led to several big plays and a multitude of touchdowns. They are also very close in real life.

Brady has not decided what he will be doing next year, but there are reports that he could be offered $30 million to stay in New England. This is a considerable amount of money considering that Brady earned a base salary of $1,750,000 in 2019. Although he did ultimately earn $23 million through various bonuses.

(Photo Credit: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)