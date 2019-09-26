Former MLB Star Jose Canseco Set to Make Pro Wrestling Debut

Former Major League Baseball Star Jose Canseco is getting ready to make his pro wrestling debut very soon. The organization World Class Revolution recently announced Canseco, who played in the Major Leagues from 1985-2001, will get in the ring in November. There will also be a Jose Canseco Home Run Derby in Oklahoma one day prior to his debut.

“World Class Revolution is very proud to announce OklaMania IV, November 3rd, 2019 will be the professional wrestling debut of former Major League Baseball Superstar Jose Canseco,” Jerry Bostic, the CEO of WCR said in a press release. “We will also present the 1ST OklaMania Jose Canseco Home Run Derby on November 2nd, 2019 in Ardmore, Oklahoma at Ardmore Regional Park where a portion of the proceeds will be donated to Carter County Toys for Tots. Jose is without a doubt one of the greatest athletes professional baseball has ever seen being the first-ever 40 home run/40 stolen base athlete in history. He was AL MVP, 6-time All-Star, 2-time World Series Champion, and hit an amazing 462 home runs in his career.”

Bostic went on to say that Canseco is in great shape and he knew this opportunity would come for him when they first worked together in 2018.

“Last year upon working with Jose for the first time, I think we both knew the professional wrestling venture was inevitable if done properly. A little over a year later, here we are announcing it,” Bostic added. “Jose is still in immaculate shape and it’s my pleasure to share this platform with him. I’d like to thank Jose and his agent Morgan for making this possible. You can see it November 3rd, 2019 as World Class Revolution presents OklaMania IV live in Ardmore, Oklahoma or on PPV streaming live at FITE TV. Our concept of combining all forms of entertainment together has proven to be our calling card. November 3rd, we change the game in multiple ways, you do not want to miss the 4th OklaMania!”

Canseco spent the majority of his baseball career with the Oakland A’s and that’s where he became a household name. He was in Oakland from 1985-1992 and was named to the All-Star team four times during that span. Canseco won a World Series as a member of the A’s in 1998, and he won another title when he was with the New York Yankees in 2000.