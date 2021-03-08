'AEW Revolution': Former WWE Star Revealed as Mystery Signing

✖

The anticipation over the mysterious signing at AEW's Revolution gas finally reached a peak. Paul Wight, best known as WWE's Big Show, made the announcement on TNT's AEW Dynamite during his own debut. The former WWE superstar promised a "hall-of-fame worthy" name would be announced during the show on Sunday night.

AEW promoter Tony Khan also teased the signing himself on Busted Open Radio, calling the signing one of his favorite wrestlers in history. Did AEW clone Abraham Lincoln? Not so much. It is actually a major WWE alum who just had a surprise return at the Royal Rumble.

Christian Cage was introduced by Wight during the show, putting to rest all speculation that preceded the event. Many didn't expect Christian to be the surprise signing that Wight had teased given his connection to Edge over with WWE and the proximity to WrestleMania next month. But Cage is currently not seeking retirement and is coming off his own injury to close out his career on his terms.

It isn't the first time Christian has made the jump to another promotion after leaving WWE. He was also part of TNA's early run, joining the promotion and toppling Jeff Jarrett's reign as NWA champion. Cage would later return to WWE for another run, even stepping in for Edge after his career ending medical condition from nearly a decade ago. Now both are back, feuding on their respective promotions and leading a charge into the best time of year for pro wrestling.

Before Cage, AEW has made a string of surprising signings and introductions since the beginning of their tenure in the pro wrestling world. The promotion currently working some magic with Impact Wrestling through the work of Jon Moxley and AEW champion Kennny Omega, allowing talent like The Good Brothers to work both sides. They've also broken through that "forbidden door" with New Japan Pro Wrestling, confirmed when KENTA made a debut on Dynamite by attacking Moxley.

Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions placed on live events, the vaccine and lowering cases has loosened the grip a bit. AEW is poised to be a promising alternative to WWE in the coming months once crowds are allowed back in to cheery for performers.