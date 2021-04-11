Jordyn Woods Gave Boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns an Incredible Gift One Year After Mother's Death

✖

NBA player Karl-Anthony Towns lost several members of his family in 2020 due to COVID-19, including his mother. As the one-year anniversary of her death approaches, Towns' girlfriend Jordyn Woods gave him an incredible gift. She commissioned a special portrait of the NBA player's mother.

Woods posted a photo on Instagram Saturday that showed Woods holding the large painting while also wearing a t-shirt honoring the late rapper DMX. "It’s about to be a year since [Karl-Anthony Towns] lost his queen," Woods wrote in the caption. "We loved this young picture of his mom so much and I wanted to do something to honor her. My brother [John Woods Art] is one of the most talented people I know and was the only person I trusted to capture her essence."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods)

"This experience never gets easier, you just get stronger [black heart emoji]," she added. "Thank you [John Woods Art] for being the best brother and artist and thank you [Karl-Anthony Towns] for always being my rock. Hope you guys are having a blessed weekend!"

Towns revealed in March 2020 that his mother was in a medically-induced coma and that she had coronavirus. He posted a long video on Instagram and provided details about the heartbreaking situation. His mother remained in ICU until April, ultimately passing away on the 13th. The Minnesota Timberwolves then confirmed the news with a statement.

"The Towns family is heartbroken by the untimely passing of Jacqueline Towns, due to complications as a result of COVID-19," the team said in a statement. "Jackie, as she was affectionately known among family and friends, has been battling the virus for more than a month when she succumbed on April 13th. Jackie was many things to many people — a wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. The matriarch of the Towns family, she was an incredible source of strength; a fiery, caring, ad extremely loving person, who touched everyone she met. Her passion was palpable and her energy will never be replaced."

Prior to Woods' incredible gift, Towns received his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. He posted a photo on Instagram that showed him getting the needle in the arm. He gave the thumbs-up sign to the person taking the photo. Towns had previously tested positive for the coronavirus, but he was able to make a full recovery. Now he will receive his second dose and then continue with the NBA season.