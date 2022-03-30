Johnny Manziel Hits the Beach With Instagram Model Ahead of FCF Season

Johnny Manziel is living it up ahead of his second year in the Fan Controlled Football League (FCF). The former Cleveland Browns quarterback was spotted in Mami on Tuesday with Instagram model and beauty specialist Kenzie Werner. According to TMZ, Manziel and Werner have spent time together in Scottsdale, Arizona in the past and partied in Miami over the weekend.

Werner, who works as a microblading specialist, was wearing a nude-color bikini and shades, while Manziel, 29, was wearing blue board shorts, sunglasses and a baseball cap. Manziel was previously married to model Bre Tiesi. They split in 2019 before Tiesi filed for divorce in December of that year. Currently, Tiesi is expecting a baby with Nick Cannon, according to the New York Post.

Last week, Manziel told ESPN that he is returning to the FCF for his second season. He also revealed that it’s likely he won’t play in the NFL again. “This is a way to go out and compete and have fun on a way smaller scale,” Manziel said. “I don’t have the drive to play football at a high level anymore. I don’t have a drive to be the best football player anymore that I used to have in my life, and I’m OK with that. I’ve come to terms with what my football career was, and what it is, and now I’m trying to figure out how I can stay entangled in the game, but from a different position.

“[FCF] is not trying to build this on my back and make me be the main focus point. I feel like I’m simply there to help bring a little bit of magic and a little bit of entertainment but on a way different scale than the past.” Manziel was selected by the Browns in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft from Texas A&M. He only played two seasons in the NFL before spending time in the Canadian Football League. In 2019, Manziel was a member of the Memphis Express of the Alliance of American Football. Overall, Manziel played in 15 NFL games and threw seven touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Before joining the Browns, Manziel had a standout career at Texas A&M. In 2012, Manziel won the Heisman Trophy after throwing for 3,706 yards and 26 touchdowns while also rushing for 1,410 yards and 21 scores. He also won the Davey O’Brien Award, the Manning Award and was a two-time First Team All-SEC selection.