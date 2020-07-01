Johnny Manziel Says Playing Football Is Probably 'In the Past'

✖

Don't expect Johnny Manziel to make an NFL comeback anytime soon. In an interview with the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal, the former Cleveland Browns quarterback said playing football is not in his future. He is focused on other things in his life and trying to be happy.

"In the past, probably, is the way I'd characterize it," Manziel told the newspaper. "I've finally got to a point where I'm trying to achieve happiness in life, not happiness on the football field." Manziel went on to say he knows people want him to give football another shot, but right now, the Texas A&M alum is "happy and I'm doing the right things to try and put a smile on my face every day, and that means more to me than going out and grinding on a football field."

Manziel, 27, hasn't been on a football field since 2019 when he was a member of the Memphis Express of the Alliance of American Football before the league went under. Before joining the AAF, he played for the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League before being cut by the team. Manziel was drafted No. 22 overall in the 2014 NFL Draft by the Browns and was expected to be the face of the franchise. However, things didn't go according to plan, posting a 2-6 record as a starter in two seasons. He was cut by the Browns in March 2016.

"During that time when I got drafted, I didn't put in the time that I needed to be a great player and I don't think my heart was in it," Manziel added. "And I think when I went back to Canada, it was the same way. I truly believed and truly thought it was what I wanted to do, and my heart wasn't in it, and it worked out the way it did."

As much as Manziel struggled in the NFL, he was one of the most exciting college football players in history. He won the Heisman Trophy in 2012, making him the first freshman to win the award. He also won the Manning Award and Davey O'Brien Award the same year while being named a consensus All-American. During his freshman season, Manziel threw for 3,000 yards while rushing for 1,000 yards, making him the fifth player in NCAA history to reach that mark at the time.