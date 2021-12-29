John Madden’s Death Has Football Fans Mourning the Icon

The sporting world lost a legend on Tuesday. John Madden, a renowned coach, broadcaster, and member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, died at the age of 85. The NFL announced the news on Tuesday evening with commissioner Roger Goodell releasing a statement about Madden’s passing. Naturally, football fans everywhere are paying tribute to the late legend following the news about his death.

“On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe and their families,” Goodell’s statement read. “We all know him as the Hall of Fame coach of the Oakland Raiders and broadcaster who worked for every major network, but more than anything, he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. Nobody loved football more than Coach. He was football. He was an incredible sounding board to me and so many others. There will never be another John Madden, and we will forever be indebted to him for all he did to make football and the NFL what it is today.”

Football fans soon took to social media to share their sadness over Madden’s passing. Read on to see what the community is saying about the late NFL legend.

RIP

“This man has been a part of me and my brothers family for years and years playing video games,” one fan reflected. “Hes the reason we played football in the first place.”

A Legend

“I swear games were more enjoyable to watch just because of John Madden’s commentating,” another fan wrote about Madden’s legacy. “If John Madden was commentating on a game, that was the game I was going to watch. The teams didn’t matter. John Madden made games good to watch no matter who was playing.”

The Best

So many fans had their connections to the late legend. For this individual, Madden was the definitive “voice of football.”

Cue the Tears

It’s safe to say that Madden’s passing has left many fans in tears. But, they’ll always have the memories.

Can’t Believe It

“If it wasn’t for Madden lots of us wouldn’t be so into watching football,” yet another Twitter user wrote. “John Madden really had that impact on us.”

A Major Loss

This fan aptly put into words just how much Madden affected football fans everywhere. This loss hits home for anyone who loves the sport.

Heartbreaking

Many fans can likely agree with this fan’s sentiment, as they wrote, “My heart breaks for this loss. I have enjoyed his commentary for so many years.”