John Elway No Longer Employed by Denver Broncos

John Elway is moving on from the Denver Broncos. The Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback confirmed to 9News in Denver that he's no longer employed by the team as his consulting contract ended and will not be renewed. Elway said his contract expired on March 15, the first day of the 2023 NFL league. The decision was made after Elway met with the new co-owner and CEO Greg Penner.

Elway, who was the Broncos quarterback from 1983-1998, was working in the front office from 2011-2021. He served as the team's general manager and then executive vice president of football operations. George Patton was hired as the Broncos' general manager in 2021, and Elway moved to a consulting position.

"I've enjoyed the relationship with the Broncos for a long, long time,'' Elway told 9NEWS on Tuesday. "I told Greg I'd be happy to be a resource for him and help in any way that I can. I just wanted the flexibility. They're in great hands. I still plan on being around to watch and be a resource for Greg or George (Paton) if I can.''

This move comes as the Broncos are making big changes. Along with new owners coming in, the Broncos hired Sean Payton to be the team's head coach. Last year, the Broncos traded for and signed Super Bowl champion quarterback Russell Wilson who had a forgettable 2022 season. The hope is Payton will get Wilson back on track as well as get the Broncos back in the playoffs for the first time since the 2015 season.

With Elway no longer employed with the Broncos, it ends a legendary career with the team. As the team's quarterback, Elway led the Broncos to five Super Bowl appearances and two Super Bowl wins. He's a Super Bowl winner, NFL MVP winner and was selected to the Pro Bowl nine times. Elway is a member of the 1990s All-Decade Team, the NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team, was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2004 and his No. 7 is retired by the Broncos. As an executive, the Broncos went to the playoffs four times, won two AFC Championships and won the Super Bowl in 2015.