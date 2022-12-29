J.J. Watt Explains Why He's Retiring From NFL After 2022 Season

J.J. Watt surprised everyone when he announced his retirement from the NFL this week. And while he's been in the league since 2011, Watt is still a strong defensive player as he has 9.5 sacks this season. When speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Watt explained why he decided to call it a career. "

I've known for a little while. It's the right time," Watt said, per NFL.com. "It feels like the right time. I've put so much into the game and the wins and the losses, the mental stress and passion that comes with it, it just weighs on you. It's heavy, I mean it's really heavy.

"The losses are very tough to take. You live with the highs and the lows, and I've always said that I'd way rather live with the highs and the lows than never know in the middle. I've got a son now. Obviously, I had a heart scare in the middle of the year, so there's certainly some of that that played into it. But I'm very happy and am very at peace with it."

Watt, a member of the Arizona Cardinals, announced on Tuesday as he posted a picture of him on the field with his wife Kealia Ohai Watt and their son who was born in October. The photo was taken on Christmas night, and in the caption, Watt revealed that he played in the final NFL home game of his career.

Watt was selected No. 11 overall by the Houston Texans in the 2011 NFL Draft. The defensive end became one of the best players in NFL history, being selected to the Pro Bowl five times, the All-Pro Team seven times and winning Defensive Player of the Year three times. Watt is also a member of the 2010's All-Decade Team and does good work in the community as he won the Walter Payton Man of the Year award in 2017.

Following the 2020 season, Watt signed a two-year contract with the Cardinals. So far in his career. Watt has recorded 111.5 sacks which ranks 26th on the all-time list. "I'd much rather go out playing good football knowing that I could still play and knowing that hopefully, people remember me playing good football than to go limping out, being forced out, and knowing that I probably should've done it earlier," Watt said.