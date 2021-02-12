J.J. Watt: 7 Teams the NFL Star Could Play for After Being Released by Texans

J.J. Watt asked for his release from the Houston Texans on Friday morning, and the team agreed to part ways with the veteran player. Watt has been with the team since his first season in the NFL (2011) and has put together a Hall-of-Fame career in his 10 seasons with the franchise.

"The connection I have with the people of Houston is special, and I will never take that for granted because I know how rare it is. I just want you to know that I love you and I appreciate you," said Watt via a message to fans via social media. "I want to thank the McNair family for drafting me and giving me my first opportunity in the NFL. Thank you, Houston."

Watt is a three-time winner of the Defensive Player of the Year award and has been selected to the All-Pro First Team five times. In 10 seasons, Watt has recorded 101 sacks which rank 31st in the NFL. He has also posted 25 forced fumbles, 16 fumble recoveries, two interceptions and four defensive touchdowns.

Watt is 31 years old and still has some good football left in him. Before he was released, Watt was entering the final year of his contract with the Texans was set to make $17.5 million. Here's a look at seven teams who could sign Watt.