Jim Brown: 7 Quick Facts About the NFL Icon and 'One Night in Miami' Subject
Jim Brown is one of the four legendary figures featured in the new film One Night in Miami. The movie is about Brown, Muhammad Ali, Malcolm X and Sam Cooke meeting up in a room at the Hampton House in Miami in 1964. The film has received rave reviews from critics, earning a 98% score on Rotten Tomatoes.
Director Regina King talked about how she didn't know about the night with the four before taking the project." I was not familiar with the night at all. I was familiar with Cassius [Clay before he became Ali] and Malcolm's friendship, and I knew Cassius and Sam had a friendship, but it wasn't until I read the script that I was aware that they had spent that night together," she told Buzzfeed. "It wasn't until I did my research that I even saw pictures of Cassius and Jim Brown together. I mean, it makes sense, but I didn't know that."
Brown is considered one of the best NFL players of all-time. He only played in the league for nine seasons, but some would argue no other running back had made the same impact as Brown. Here are seven quick facts on the NFL legend.
All-American at Syracuse
Before causing havoc in the NFL, Brown was putting on a show at Syracuse. He was named to the All-America Second Team in 1955 and was a unanimous selection in 1956.
Rookie of the Year
After being drafted No. 6 overall by the Cleveland Browns in 1957, Brown made an immediate impact, winning NFL Rookie Year. In his first year in the league, Brown rushed for 942 yards and nine touchdowns.
3-Time MVP
Brown won the MVP award in 1957, 1958 and 1965, which was his final season. The 1965 season was statistically his best, rushing for 1,544 yards and 17 touchdowns.
NFL Champion
Brown was able to lead the Browns to an NFL Championship in 1964. In that season, Brown rushed for 1,446 yards and seven touchdowns.
College and Pro Football Hall of Famer
Brown is in a very elite group as he's a member of the College and Pro Football Hall of Fame. Brown was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1971 and then inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1995.
Lacrosse Legend
Brown is also known for being a lacrosse legend as he was named to the All-America First Team while at Syracuse. He is a member of the Lacrosse Hall of Fame.
Veteran Actor
Brown has also been in multiple films and TV shows since 1964. He has appeared in TV series such as CHiPs and T.J. Hooker and films such as Any Given Sunday and Draft Day.