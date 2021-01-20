Jim Brown: 7 Quick Facts About the NFL Icon and 'One Night in Miami' Subject

Jim Brown is one of the four legendary figures featured in the new film One Night in Miami. The movie is about Brown, Muhammad Ali, Malcolm X and Sam Cooke meeting up in a room at the Hampton House in Miami in 1964. The film has received rave reviews from critics, earning a 98% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Director Regina King talked about how she didn't know about the night with the four before taking the project." I was not familiar with the night at all. I was familiar with Cassius [Clay before he became Ali] and Malcolm's friendship, and I knew Cassius and Sam had a friendship, but it wasn't until I read the script that I was aware that they had spent that night together," she told Buzzfeed. "It wasn't until I did my research that I even saw pictures of Cassius and Jim Brown together. I mean, it makes sense, but I didn't know that."

Brown is considered one of the best NFL players of all-time. He only played in the league for nine seasons, but some would argue no other running back had made the same impact as Brown. Here are seven quick facts on the NFL legend.