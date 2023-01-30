Jerry Jones: Net Worth Revealed for Dallas Cowboys Owner

Jerry Jones is one of the most well-known owners in the NFL as he's owned the Dallas Cowboys since 1989. And with the Cowboys being a valuable franchise, one has to wonder how rich is Jones. According to Forbes, Jones has a net worth of $13.4 billion. His net worth is increased over the years as it was set at $2.7 billion in 2013. Jones is ranked the 44th richest person in the world and No. 185 among billionaires.

Jones made his first million in oil investments in the 1970s as his businesses continued to grow, Jones purchased the Cowboys in 1989 at $150 million. The team is now valued at $8 billion. Jones still invests in drilling opportunities as well as retail and residential real estate projects in the Dallas area. In 218, Jones became the controlling shareholder in Comstock Resources, a publically traded oil and gas company.

During his time with the Cowboys, Jones has seen his team win the Super Bowl in the 1990s. Jones is also the team's president and general manager and was named NFL Executive of the Year in 2014. His success as the Cowboys owner led to him being indicted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2017. In a 2017 interview with SB Nation, Jones talked about how controversy can be a good thing.

"As long as it's not a serious thing, controversy is good," Jones said at the time. "There was a favorite place that we liked to go to. We were down there one day and somebody tied a horse up. Well after about two or three beers, I went up and got up on the horse and rode that horse into the bar. If it gets too dull around the Dallas Cowboys, I know how to stir it up a little bit. I can get that done."

As successful as the Cowboys have been in Jones' tenure, the franchise has struggled to find consistency since winning the last Super Bowl in 1995. Not only have the Cowboys not made it back to the Super Bowl, but they have also not reached the NFC Championship during that span. Most recently, the Cowboys have won 12 games in 2021 and 2022 but have lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the playoffs both years.