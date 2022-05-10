Jerry Jones Car Accident Update: Police Reveal Findings

✖

Additional details of the car accident Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was in last week have been revealed. According to a Dallas police crash report from NBCDFW, the driver of the car that Jones hit was making an improper left turn. The driver of the vehicle, which was a gray Hyundai Sonata, was making a Door Dash delivery last Wednesday evening. The driver slowed down at the intersection and then made an improper turn from the far right lane putting him right in front of Jones's car.

The video of the accident was obtained by TMZ Sports and shows Jones driving a black Lexus. Investigators viewed the video, which was filmed by witnesses. The crash report says the speed limit in the area was 35 mph, but it's not clear how fast Jones was going at the time of the accident. Shortly after the accident, Jones was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries. His son, Stephen Jones, said the Cowboys owner is "all good" and is back at home. The Cowboys have not publicly commented on the accident.

Jones, who will turn 80 in October, is ready to win another Super Bowl with the Cowboys. After winning three championships in the 1990s, Jones has been working hard to get his team back to the big game. Since winning their last Super Bowl in 1995, the Cowboys have not only not played in the big game, but they have not reached a conference championship game in that span.

"I'm not trying to be sacrilegious here but the facts are that I would, right now, if I could, and I knew had a good chance to do it, I would do anything known to man to get in a Super Bowl," Jones told reporters in July last year. "That's a fact. And there's nothing, in my mind, that can have a higher priority than that."

Last season, the Cowboys won the NFC East with a 12-5 record but lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the wild-card round of the playoffs. For the 2022 season, the Cowboys, who had the No. 1 offense in the NFL last year, are hoping they can get over the hump with the same group of players, such as quarterback Dak Prescott, running back Ezekiel Elliott, defensive end Demarcus Lawrence and linebacker Micah Parsons.