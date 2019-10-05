Jeff Hardy’s Brother Matt Breaks Silence on His Arrest: ‘I Can Only Control My Actions’

Jeff Hardy was arrested on Thursday night, and his brother, fellow WWE personality Matt Hardy, has now addressed the incident. Hardy, 42, was allegedly caught driving while impaired, although it is unclear what exact charges he will face. Matt, 45, spoke it about the arrest early Saturday morning, hours after the arrest began making headlines on PWInsider and other wrestling outlets.

Since so many have asked me about my brother tonight-I love my brother & want him to be happy & healthy. I’ve expressed that to him as much as I can. Jeff has to make his decisions about his life. I have to focus on my 2 boys & soon to arrive son. I can only control MY actions. — The VESSEL of Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) October 5, 2019

The brief statement, he wished his tag team partner sibling all the best, but made one fact clear: “Jeff has to make his decisions about his life.” Matt claimed that he has tried his best to help his sibling with his substance abuse issues, but it comes down to Jeff following through with sobriety.

Matt’s statement seemed to strike a chord with fans, with most taking his side on the issue. They want nothing but the best for the former World Heavyweight Champion, but understand that Matt, who is awaiting the arrival of his third child with wife Reby Sky, has his own life to deal with.

You can only control you. You show your strength for your family everyday. That’s all you need. You love your family, you can’t live their lives and make their choices. Prayers Jeff makes the right ones and those around him do no enable his demons. — MissMcCue89 (@MissJMcCue) October 5, 2019

Understandable Matt! Love you guys so much. Just hope Jeff is ok. — Tasha James (@Hardyfan24) October 5, 2019

I understand everyone’s concern, but I wish they’d leave you out of it. Jeff is responsible for his own actuons, and like you said you have your own stuff. Here’s to hoping he gets better, and in time for the Hardy Boyz to do work once more. — Corey Anderson (@coreymacdazzle) October 5, 2019

While Hardy has remained silent on the arrest, WWE issued a brief statement to PWInsider, saying, “Jeff Hardy is responsible for his own personal actions.”

The Hardy brothers are known to WWE viewers as “The Hardy Boyz” and “Team Xtreme.” Together, they had nine reigns with WWE tag team titles two with Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (now known as Impact Wrestling). In TNA, they went under the name “The Broken Hardys.”

Both wrestlers are still under contract with WWE. However, Matt has been mostly inactive in recent months, and Hardy is currently dealing with a leg injury.

