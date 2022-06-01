Jeff Gladney's Girlfriend Also Died in Crash, Police Say

✖

There was another victim in the car accident that killed NFL cornerback Jeff Gladney. The Dallas County Sheriff's Department told TMZ Sports that Gladney's girlfriend, Mercedes Andrea Palacios, died in the crash on Monday. She was 26 years old. The two were found dead in a white overturned vehicle early Monday morning. Police believe that Gladney was allegedly speeding when it clipped a second vehicle from behind. The vehicle struck a pier beam on the freeway and flipped into a grassy area. The other vehicle had two occupants who did not suffer any injuries.

Gladney, 25, was a member of the Arizona Cardinals after signing with the team earlier in the offseason. He was expected to play a big role in the Cardinals' defense in the fall as the team was looking to make a run at the Super Bowl after they reached the playoffs last year. "We are devastated to learn of Jeff Gladney's passing," the Cardinals said in a statement. "Our hearts go out to his family, friends and all who are mourning this tremendous loss."

Gladney was selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings. In his rookie season, Gladney recorded 81 tackles, three passes defended and one forced fumble. He didn't play last season because he was charged with assault. Gladney was found not guilty in a trial before signing with the Cardinals.

"We are saddened by the tragic death of former Viking Jeff Gladney," the Vikings said in a statement. "Our hearts go out to his family and friends, as well as the Arizona Cardinals organization and Jeff's current and former teammates and coaches who are mourning his life lost much too soon." Gladney played college football at TCU. He was named to the All-Big 12 First Team in 2019 after finishing the season with 15 passes defended. Gladney was also selected to the FWAA and Phil Steele All-America Second Team and earned an invite to the Senior Bowl.

"Our TCU athletics family, and especially our football program, was ver devastated to learn of the passing of Jeff Gladney," the school said in a statement. "After earning his degree and continuing his playing career in the NFL, Jeff maintained his close ties to TCU. He loved everything about his alma mater. He was a frequent visitor to campus and was at our spring practices and spring game this year, proudly joined by his young son. He will be missed by the entire community."