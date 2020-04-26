Jay Cutler fans Want Him as the Next 'Bachelor' After Kristin Cavallari Divorce Reveal
Sunday afternoon, Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari announced that they are getting a divorce after 10 years of marriage. The reality stars that drew considerable attention on Very Cavallari will no longer be shining together on the E! Network. However, this does bring up questions about Cutler's next move.
As the former starting quarterback of the Denver Broncos, Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins, Cutler could examine a potential return to the NFL. He is only 36 years old and is younger than Drew Brees or Tom Brady. Although this is unlikely considering that Cutler has appeared to put that portion of his life behind him. Viewers believe that he is far more likely to disappear into the woods and live his life in a cabin alone, much like Mark Wahlberg's character from Shooter.
Of course, this divorce news resulted in several Twitter users proclaiming that Cutler should remain on reality TV. They believe that he was the best part of Very Cavallari and aren't ready for him to disappear from their screens. In the opinion of many, the natural progression at this point is for Cutler to head to ABC and become the next eligible Bachelor.
Jay Cutler as the next Bachelor. Please pic.twitter.com/n6E96PimfH— Anthony J Bourne (@AJ_Bourne25) April 26, 2020
